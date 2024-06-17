Police shoot woman who allegedly pointed replica gun at them in Long Beach

Long Beach police shot a woman during an hours-long standoff situation overnight in which she allegedly pointed a fake gun in their direction.

The incident started at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, when officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 1000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department.

They were called to the area after receiving multiple calls that reported a woman who had a gun in the area.

"Upon arrival, officers located the female adult suspect who was armed with a firearm," the statement said. "She went into her residence."

This prompted a nearly four-hour long standoff, police said.

"At one point, she opened the door and pointed the firearm towards officers, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting," police continued. "The suspect then barricaded herself inside her residence."

During the standoff, SWAT was called to the scene, and after hours of unsuccessful attempts, they deployed gas into the residence.

This cause the suspect to surrender at which point she was taken into custody.

Police say that she was taken to a hospital by the Long Beach Fire Department after sustaining a gunshot wound to the upper body. At the latest she is said to be in stable condition.

A photo of the replica gun reportedly recovered by investigators after an officer shooting in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department

A replica firearm was reportedly recovered at the scene, investigators said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, but homicide detectives were called to the scene, according to department officials.

Long Beach investigators will now "be conducting a full and thorough multi-level review of the incident" and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will be conducting their own independent investigation.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.