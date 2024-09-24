Police shoot allegedly armed suspect outside of Von's in Fontana

Authorities have launched an investigation into the shooting of an allegedly armed man by Fontana police on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 2:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the shopping center located at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Baseline Avenue, according to the Fontana Police Department.

An aerial look at the scene of a shooting in Fontana, in which an allegedly armed suspect was wounded by police gunfire. KCAL News

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, but they say that the man was armed with a metal pipe.

Both the suspect and an officer were hospitalized following the incident. Neither the nature of their injuries nor their conditions were immediately known.

"There is no danger to the public at this time, but we ask that you please avoid the area if possible to allow officers to conduct their investigation," said a post on X from FPD.

Police say that the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department will be leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.