Police shoot stabbing suspect in Long Beach

Police in Long Beach shot a man who was allegedly armed with a knife early Wednesday morning.

The scene unfolded at around 9 a.m., when Long Beach Police Department officers were sent to the 300 block of 69th Way in regards to a stabbing, according to a statement from the department.

Upon arrival, officers reported coming in contact with the man, who was "inside of a residence holding a knife," they said.

Despite their commands to drop the knife, the suspect did not listen, prompting them to open fire.

Police located the victim of the stabbing, an unidentified woman, inside of the home. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the suspect and the victim of the stabbing were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Neither has been identified.

The suspect's condition is not known.

No officers were hurt in the incident.