Police shoot at hit-and-run suspect during pursuit in Orange County

Anaheim police opened fire twice during a chase with a hit-and-run suspect on Friday, which finally came to an end when they executed a PIT maneuver.

The chase is said to have started at around 3:45 a.m., when officers witnessed a hit-and-run crash. They attempted to stop the suspect, but he instead drove away, starting the pursuit, according to a statement from Anaheim Police Department officials.

During the chase, he allegedly struck their patrol car and pointed a gun at them, police claim.

Officers continued chasing the suspect into a McDonald's parking lot, located in the 1100 block of N. State College Boulevard, where they opened fire. No one was struck by the gunfire, they said.

After the first shooting, the pursuit continued for a short distance until officers again opened fire near State College Boulevard and the 91 Freeway. Again, no one was struck by gunfire in this shooting.

Eventually officers were able to PIT maneuver the suspect, spinning him to a stop in the 2800 block of E. Virginia Street.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old San Pedro man Milton Urquiza Cruz, was taken into custody. Police say they recovered a firearm from inside of the vehicle he was driving.

Cruz was booked on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon or prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a felon or prohibited person, felony evading, misdemeanor hit-and-run and a felony arrest warrant, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.