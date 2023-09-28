Police shoot assault suspect in South Los Angeles

Police shot an assault with a deadly weapon in South Los Angeles on Wednesday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, gang enforcement officers were called to the area near 73rd Street and Towne Avenue at around 4 p.m. after learning of an assault.

Upon arrival, they searched the surrounding area and located a suspect blocks away, near 76th Street and Avalon Boulevard.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, but officers say the suspect attempted to flee when they tried to arrest him. Moments later, they opened fire and the suspect was shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is said to be in stable condition. There was no information provided on his identity.

Investigators recovered a pair of high-powered firearms from the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.