Police shoot armed suspect in Leimert Park

An armed suspect was in stable but serious condition Tuesday morning after being shot by police hours earlier.

The shooting occurred at around 7:25 p.m. on Monday in Leimert Park, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Bronson Avenue.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were initially called to the scene after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area.

When they arrived, they came in contact with the man, allegedly still armed.

It was unclear what prompted the officers to open fire on the suspect, somewhere between 30 and 40-years-old.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable but critical condition, according to police.

An investigation was launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.