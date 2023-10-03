Watch CBS News
Police shoot and kill sexual assault suspect near Disneyland

By Matthew Rodriguez, Lesley Marin

Tourists react to deadly police shooting near Disneyland
Tourists react to deadly police shooting near Disneyland 03:12

Anaheim police shot and killed a man they were attempting to arrest at a gas station just a few blocks away from Disneyland. 

According to the Anaheim Police Department, the fatal shooting happened around 1:10 p.m. at South Harbor Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue, less than a mile away from the amusement park.

The ensuing investigation lasted hours and impacted shuttle service for many nearby hotels. 

Investigators said officers were chasing a sexual assault suspect, 29-year-old Luis Munoz of Anaheim when he ran to an Arco gas station at the intersection. The Anaheim Police Department said a confrontation occurred between Munoz and several Anaheim police officers when a shooting occurred.

Police recovered a large knife, believed to belong to Munoz, at the scene.

The fatal shooting left tourists visiting the amusement park stunned. 

"There's a dead body over there," said tourist Peter Wortley. "That's just something we don't see in New Zealand."

