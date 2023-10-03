Police shoot and kill sexual assault suspect near Disneyland

Tourists react to deadly police shooting near Disneyland

Anaheim police shot and killed a man they were attempting to arrest at a gas station just a few blocks away from Disneyland.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, the fatal shooting happened around 1:10 p.m. at South Harbor Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue, less than a mile away from the amusement park.

The ensuing investigation lasted hours and impacted shuttle service for many nearby hotels.

Investigators said officers were chasing a sexual assault suspect, 29-year-old Luis Munoz of Anaheim when he ran to an Arco gas station at the intersection. The Anaheim Police Department said a confrontation occurred between Munoz and several Anaheim police officers when a shooting occurred.

Police recovered a large knife, believed to belong to Munoz, at the scene.

The fatal shooting left tourists visiting the amusement park stunned.

"There's a dead body over there," said tourist Peter Wortley. "That's just something we don't see in New Zealand."