Police shoot and kill man in Rosemead

By Dean Fioresi

Police shot and killed a man following a pursuit in Rosemead on Wednesday. 

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear as the investigation continues in its early stages, but San Gabriel Police Department officers have confirmed that they shot a man near San Gabriel Boulevard and Garvey Avenue. 

Police say that the pursuit started with a reckless driver but did not provide further information.

With SkyCal over the scene, three patrol cars could be seen behind what appeared to be a civilian vehicle in the middle of the street that had two doors ajar. 

Dozens of evidence markers could be seen in the street and in the front yard of a home in the area. 

No officers were injured during the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

