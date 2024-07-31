Police shoot and kill man in Rosemead

Police shot and killed a man following a pursuit in Rosemead on Wednesday.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear as the investigation continues in its early stages, but San Gabriel Police Department officers have confirmed that they shot a man near San Gabriel Boulevard and Garvey Avenue.

Police say that the pursuit started with a reckless driver but did not provide further information.

With SkyCal over the scene, three patrol cars could be seen behind what appeared to be a civilian vehicle in the middle of the street that had two doors ajar.

Dozens of evidence markers could be seen in the street and in the front yard of a home in the area.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.