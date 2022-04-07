Police shoot and kill suspected bank robber in Fontana

Fontana police shot and killed a bank robber in a Wendy's parking lot.

CBSLA

According to police, the suspect robbed a Bank of America on Summit and Beech Avenues in Fontana at about 1:20 p.m. The suspect then ran out of the bank and across a parking lot and into a nearby Wendy's. The suspect ran back outside which is where police confronted the robber in the parking lot.

The suspect, reported to be an adult male, was shot and killed in the parking lot.

Police said the suspect was armed, though it wasn't clear whether he had fired at law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.