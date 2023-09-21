Police seize $218,000 worth of stolen goods in retail theft sting

California Highway Patrol retrieves over $200,000 in stolen goods during retail theft bust

A joint task force made up of officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Police Department has arrested 10 people accused of running a fencing operation.

"Fencing" is when someone resells stolen goods. According to the California Highway Patrol, they began investigating the group of suspects after learning about the operation selling stolen merchandise at local swap meets. Officers said they were using a box truck and tents in the backyard of a private residence to conceal the goods.

Investigators said the items were stolen from pharmacies and supermarkets like CVS, Ralph's, Rite Aid and Walgreens. Additionally, detectives discovered items from Amazon and Victoria's Secret. In total, officers recovered 8,844 stolen items worth about $218,379.69. They also found $44,836 in cash.

According to the CHP, officers arrested 7 men and three women from Compton.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to please contact the CHP Southern Division ORCTF at 323-644-9550.