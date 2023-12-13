Police seeking two suspects connected to attempted murder in Hollywood

Police have released new security video showing the moments leading up to an attempted murder of a UC Davis football commit in Hollywood in 2022 as they continue to search for the suspects.

The incident happened back on April 16, 2022 at around 2:30 a.m. near the Hyde Sunset night club, which is located in the 8200 block of Sunset Bouelvard, Los Angeles Police Department officers said.

The victim, who has since been identified as football standout and University of California, Davis commit Chris Martin, stepped in between the suspects and his friends when they were approached at gunpoint during an attempted robbery.

"As the victim stood next to a vehicle, he was approached by two suspects, described as male ... both armed with firearms," police said in a statement.

During the confrontation, the suspects shot the victim in the head before getting into their car, described as a dark-colored BMW 3-Series sedan between the years 2004 and 2012 with no license plate, and fleeing from the area. Investigators say the car may also have had damage or some sort of malfunction to the passenger side tail light.

Martin is still recovering from the shooting.

As it stands, the city of Los Angeles is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identity, arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the crime, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (213) 486-6890.