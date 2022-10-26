Police seeking to identify man who stole 14 ATM machines in Brea

Police are seeking to identify a suspect who stole a shipment of ATM machines from a business in Brea.

CBSLA

According to Brea Police Department, the man arrived at the business and backed a Penske truck into the loading dock and told workers that he was the driver of a company sent to pickup a shipment.

The shipment, consisting of 14 ATM machines, was loaded into the back of the truck.

Officers estimate that the machines are valued at $34,020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (714) 990-7163.