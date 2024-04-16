Watch CBS News
Police seeking help locating man who sexually assaulted woman at knifepoint in Pasadena

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Pasadena police searching for sexual assault suspect
Pasadena police searching for sexual assault suspect 01:20

Police are seeking public assistance to locate a man who held a woman at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her in Pasadena over the weekend. 

screenshot-2024-04-16-at-4-12-13-pm.png
Still image of the suspect from surveillance footage.  Pasadena Police Department

It happened before 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, when officers were called to Sierra Villa Avenue and Foothill Boulevard regarding a report of sexual assault, according to a statement from the Pasadena Police Department. 

They learned that the suspect got into the victim's car and threatened her with a knife, forcing her to drive to another area where he sexually assaulted her, police said. 

At some point the victim was able to escape from the man and call 911.

By the time they arrived, however, he had already fled from the scene. 

Investigators describe the man, between 30 and 40 years old, as standing around 6-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black face mask, a gray hooded rain jacket, light blue jeans and black shoes. 

"The suspect also has a distinctive raspy voice and is possibly a transient," police said. 

Anyone with further details is urged to contact investigators at (626) 744-4241. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 6:05 PM PDT

