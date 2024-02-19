Police seeking group of suspects who allegedly attacked Turkish Consulate members on USC campus

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects who allegedly attacked a group of Turkish Consulate members on the University of Southern California campus in late September last year.

Still images of the four suspects who allegedly attacked three Turkish Consulate members on the USC campus in September 2023. Los Angeles Police Department

The incident happened back on Sept. 29, 2023 at around 2:30 p.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the USC campus near Downey Way and Watt Way, according to a statement from the department.

They say that three Turkish Consulate members were walking through the campus after a planned event, when they were attacked.

"The suspects, who were part of a group of protestors, approached the victims, yelled derogatory statements and physically attacked them," said LAPD's statement. "The suspects pushed, punched, kicked, and threw water at the victims."

Prior to their arrival, the suspects had fled from the scene.

As their investigation continues, LAPD detectives released photos of the four suspects they believe were involved in the attack, hopeful that the public can assist in identifying them.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact LAPD's Major Crimes Detectives Torres or Allen at (213) 486-6270.