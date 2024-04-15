Police seeking driver in deadly hit-and-run in Reseda

Police are asking for public help to find the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Reseda on Sunday.

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. on Sherman Way near Etiwanda Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department officials.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released due to the pending investigation.

LAPD investigators say that the man was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk "when he fell to the ground."

The reason behind his fall remains unclear, but they say that he was "unable to get up from lanes of traffic" and was hit by a dark-colored sedan traveling eastbound on Sherman Way.

Instead of stopping to help, the driver fled from the area.

As usual with deadly hit-and-run crashes in Los Angeles, a standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by city officials for information that helps solve the incident.

Anyone with further details is urged to contact detectives at (818) 644-8036 or (818) 644-8024.