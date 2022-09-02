Police seeking additional victims of Woodland Hills child sex offender

Police are searching for possible additional victims of a child sex offender in Woodland Hills.

LAPD

Detectives with Los Angeles Police Department arrested Peter Fletcher after receiving an online tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, resulting in a warrant to search his home.

They found child sexual abuse material on several electronic devices in Fletcher's home, and arrested him for knowingly possessing child pornography. He is being held at $20,000 bail.

Police believe that due to the extensive amount of material in Fletcher's possession, there may be additional victims they are unaware of at this time.

They ask anyone who believes they are a victim, or who might know of a victim, to contact Detective Paula Meares at (562) 624-4027.