Police seek sex assault victims of well-known LA photographer

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles Police Department investigators are continuing an investigation into a 64-year-old Hancock Park photographer amid several sexual assault allegations.

Kenneth Howard Dolin was arrested Monday and booked on suspicion of penetration with a foreign object. He was later released from custody pending further investigation, police said. The arrest stemmed from an alleged Jan. 10 incident where a 29-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by him while at his Los Angeles photography studio.

Police said Dolin was released from custody following the arrest "pending further investigation." The district attorney is declining to press charges at this time as they are asking the LAPD to come up with more evidence. 

Kenneth Howard Dolin  LAPD

During the investigation, detectives learned that two other women in their mid-twenties also accused Dolin of sexual assault in 2017.

Dolin is a well-known photographer and acting coach with entertainment industry connections, according to police.  

All three women who reported Dolin to police said they were connected to the photographer through professional contacts and were inappropriately touched while alone with him in his studio during photo shoots.

"These victims felt trapped and had to comply with his advances," LAPD Detective Brent Hopkins said.

"There's a huge difference between art photography and sexual assault. We want to make sure we know everything that happened and make sure that line does not get crossed again."

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Richard Podkowski, Special Assault Section (213) 473-0447. 

