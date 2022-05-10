Police seek public's help identifying suspect in fatal South LA Stabbing

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public's help Tuesday in identifying a suspect that fatally stabbed a 70-year-old man near the South Los Angeles Wetlands Park.

Police responded to the 5300 block of South Main Street Thursday, May 5, around noon after receiving a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

According to LAPD, officers discovered Dal Lee sitting inside his vehicle with a stab wound to the neck. Paramedics took the 70-year-old to a hospital, where he later died of his wound.

Investigators believe that Lee, sitting in the front seat of his parked car, was approached from behind and stabbed by a person who then fled the scene on foot, heading west.

A motive for the stabbing was not immediately known.

The suspect, according to police, wore a surgical mask and "a distinctive sweatshirt," but provided no further description.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was encouraged to contact LAPD Detective Abundis or Detective Pintado at 213-996-4117. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-222-8477 or submitted online at LA Crime Stoppers.