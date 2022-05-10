Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek public's help identifying suspect in fatal South LA Stabbing

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 10 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 10 AM Edition) 02:03

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public's help Tuesday in identifying a suspect that fatally stabbed a 70-year-old man near the South Los Angeles Wetlands Park. 

Police responded to the 5300 block of South Main Street Thursday, May 5, around noon after receiving a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. 

According to LAPD, officers discovered Dal Lee sitting inside his vehicle with a stab wound to the neck. Paramedics took the 70-year-old to a hospital, where he later died of his wound. 

Investigators believe that Lee, sitting in the front seat of his parked car, was approached from behind and stabbed by a person who then fled the scene on foot, heading west. 

A motive for the stabbing was not immediately known. 

The suspect, according to police, wore a surgical mask and "a distinctive sweatshirt," but provided no further description. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident was encouraged to contact LAPD Detective Abundis or Detective Pintado at 213-996-4117. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-222-8477 or submitted online at LA Crime Stoppers

First published on May 10, 2022 / 4:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.