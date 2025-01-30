Police seek 2 drivers involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles
Police are looking to identify two drivers involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles Wednesday night.
The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash took place around 11:30 p.m. near Central and 46th Streets.
Three separate vehicles struck a man in the roadway. Police are still trying to determine if the man was crossing or standing in the street.
Two of the drivers that hit the man fled the scene, police said. One driver stayed and helped render aid to the man.
The LAPD said the man was transported to the hospital but later died.
Traffic detectives were at the scene, canvassing the area for possible nearby cameras that might help identify the remaining two drivers.