Police seek 2 drivers involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles

Police are looking to identify two drivers involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash took place around 11:30 p.m. near Central and 46th Streets.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a man was in the roadway when he was hit by three separate vehicles. One of the drivers stopped and rendered aid while the other two fled the scene. Citizen App

Three separate vehicles struck a man in the roadway. Police are still trying to determine if the man was crossing or standing in the street.

Two of the drivers that hit the man fled the scene, police said. One driver stayed and helped render aid to the man.

The LAPD said the man was transported to the hospital but later died.

Traffic detectives were at the scene, canvassing the area for possible nearby cameras that might help identify the remaining two drivers.