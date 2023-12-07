Police searching suspects who robbed man of more than 100 pounds of marijuana at gunpoint in Culver City

Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in Culver City on Wednesday evening, making off with more than 100 pounds of marijuana.

The incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 3700 block or Robertson Boulevard, according to a statement from Culver City Police Department.

Investigators say that the victim told them he was unloading around 120 pounds of marijuana from a car when he was approached by two suspects who had handguns.

One of the men reportedly pointed his gun at the victim while the other suspect took the marijuana. They both then fled in a car, described as a silver Honda Accord, that was driven by a third person, police noted.

According to police, the men who confronted the victim are described as being in their 20s. One is around 6-feet tall. One of the two men was wearing dark jeans and a black hoodie with shit spots. The other was wearing a white hoodie with dark-colored marks on the upper chest area and light-colored pants with a stripe along the legs. Both were wearing black ski masks.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call investigators at (310-) 253-6502.