Police searching Santa Monica High School for bomb threat
Santa Monica Police Department officers are currently searching through Santa Monica High School for any potential threats or evidence after someone phoned in a bomb threat on Thursday.
So far no devices or suspicious items have been found that support the bomb threat.
As a result, students and staff members are currently in shelter-in-place mode.
This is developing news. Check back for more details.
