Police searching Santa Monica High School for bomb threat

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Santa Monica Police Department officers are currently searching through Santa Monica High School for any potential threats or evidence after someone phoned in a bomb threat on Thursday. 

So far no devices or suspicious items have been found that support the bomb threat. 

As a result, students and staff members are currently in shelter-in-place mode. 

This is developing news. Check back for more details.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 1:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

