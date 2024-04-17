Police searching for two women connected to string of robberies using tasers

Police are searching for two women wanted in connection with a pair of robberies carried out while armed with a taser.

Antwaun Pollard Los Angeles Police Department

They say that they already have one of the suspects wanted in the incident, 35-year-old Antwaun Pollard, who was arrested following a robbery at a store in the 4000 block of S. Main Street back on April 5, according to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department.

Pollard and two unidentified women are said to have entered the store where they grabbed some merchandise and tried to leave without paying before being confronted by store employees. Police say that Pollard allegedly threatened the employees with a taser before fleeing.

He was captured by police and the store's loss prevention team, but both women were able to get away. The taser was also not recovered, police said.

Pollard has been booked and charged with second-degree robbery and remains behind bars in lieu of $100,000 bail. He is scheduled back in court on Monday.

Days after the arrest, police say that two women, whom they believe to be the same ones in the earlier robbery, committed a similar crime at a store in the 3200 block of South Central Avenue. They allegedly entered the store at around 2:10 p.m. on April 10, grabbing items and attempting to leave without paying. One is believed to have been armed with the taser.

Investigators have described both women as being between 25 and 30 years old.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LAPD at (323) 318-3559.