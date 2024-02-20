Police searching for three suspects after Westminster family robbed at gunpoint

Police are searching for a group of suspects who held a man at gunpoint during a home invasion robbery in Westminster early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 1:40 a.m. at a home in the 13400 block of Milan Street, according to Westminster Police Department.

Officers dispatched to the scene reported spotting three suspects, all of whom are believed to be males, wearing hooded sweatshirts as they left the home in a dark-colored gray van.

They attempted to stop the car, initiating a brief pursuit that ended with the suspects successfully evading police. They were last seen near Westminster Boulevard and Bolsa Chica Road, police said.

"Inside the residence, officers found four victims: an adult male, an adult female, a 7-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old girl," said the police statement.

They learned that the suspects, two of which were allegedly armed with handguns, forced their way into the home and entered the man's room, demanding him to tell them where he kept money.

"The suspects allegedly held the adult male at gunpoint while they ransacked his bedroom and stole several valuable items," the statement said.

It remains unclear exactly what was taken from the home.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact investigators at (714) 548-3783.