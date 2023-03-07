Police searching for suspects involved in alleged hate crime beating of man in Koreatown

Police are asking for public assistance in locating a group of suspects who allegedly targeted a man for his race before beating him unconscious.

Los Angeles Police Department

The incident is said to have occurred at the Metro station located in the 3700 block of Wilshire Boulevard in the Koreatown area back on Feb. 26, at around 7:10 p.m.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, four suspects approached the victim as he waited for a train, and allegedly made a derogatory comment "targeting the victim's ethnic background" before assaulting him.

He was punched in the face until he lost consciousness, police said.

Thus far, the suspects have only been identified as men in their early 20s, all of whom were wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the attack.

Anyone with additional information on the assault was asked to contact investigators.