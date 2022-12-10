Police searching for suspect who attempted to kidnap girl in Inglewood

The Inglewood Police Department is looking for a male suspect who attempted to kidnap an elementary school girl on Dec. 2.

The girl was walking on 109th Street and Doty Avenue just after 4 p.m. when a man approached her and attempted to lure her to his vehicle.

The suspect grabbed the girl by the arm but fortunately for her she was able to get away.

The man is described as a medium build, Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s.

At the time of the attempted kidnapping, the suspect was wearing blue jeans and a blue beanie, along with a gray shirt.

After the girl managed to get away, the suspect fled westbound on 109th Street towards Prairie Avenue in a gray 2010 Nissan Pathfinder with no front license plate.

Anyone who might have information related to this attempted kidnapping is urged to call the Inglewood PD Detective Bureau at (310)-412-5240.