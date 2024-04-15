Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for shooting suspect in Mid-Wilshire neighborhood

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Problematic neighbor possibly tied to shooting in Mid-Wilshire
Problematic neighbor possibly tied to shooting in Mid-Wilshire 00:50

Police are searching for a shooting suspect in a Mid-Wilshire neighborhood. 

Circumstances leading up to the search remain unclear, but a large presence of law enforcement could be seen near 17th Street and Longwood Avenue as they searched for the suspect. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers say that there were no victims in the incident, but that it was tied to an allegedly ongoing problem with a particular apartment in the area. 

They're working to evacuate as many people as possible in order to bring the situation to an end, LAPD officers said.

Police had created a large perimeter in the area as they conducted the search, which was visible with SkyCal overhead. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 6:24 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.