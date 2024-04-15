Police searching for shooting suspect in Mid-Wilshire neighborhood

Police are searching for a shooting suspect in a Mid-Wilshire neighborhood.

Circumstances leading up to the search remain unclear, but a large presence of law enforcement could be seen near 17th Street and Longwood Avenue as they searched for the suspect.

Los Angeles Police Department officers say that there were no victims in the incident, but that it was tied to an allegedly ongoing problem with a particular apartment in the area.

They're working to evacuate as many people as possible in order to bring the situation to an end, LAPD officers said.

Police had created a large perimeter in the area as they conducted the search, which was visible with SkyCal overhead.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.