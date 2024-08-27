Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for more victims of Glendale man who sexually assault three children

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police are searching for more possible victims of a man who allegedly assaulted three children in Glendale years ago and was just arrested last week. 

screenshot-2024-08-27-at-8-23-55-pm.png
Stephen Nathanial Risdon, who was arrested for allegations of lewd acts with a minor.  Glendale Police Department

Stephen Nathanial Ridson was arrested by Glendale Police Department detectives on suspicion of three counts of lewd acts with a minor on Aug. 21, according to a statement from the department. 

Investigators say that the alleged crimes happened between 2015 and 2016 and involved three children. 

"Risdon is currently in custody for those charges and the Glendale Police Department is actively searching for any additional victims of similar crimes committed by Risdon," the statement said. 

Anyone who believes they are an additional victim or who knows more is asked to contact GPD at (818) 548-3106.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.