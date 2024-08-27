Police searching for more victims of Glendale man who sexually assault three children

Police are searching for more possible victims of a man who allegedly assaulted three children in Glendale years ago and was just arrested last week.

Stephen Nathanial Risdon, who was arrested for allegations of lewd acts with a minor. Glendale Police Department

Stephen Nathanial Ridson was arrested by Glendale Police Department detectives on suspicion of three counts of lewd acts with a minor on Aug. 21, according to a statement from the department.

Investigators say that the alleged crimes happened between 2015 and 2016 and involved three children.

"Risdon is currently in custody for those charges and the Glendale Police Department is actively searching for any additional victims of similar crimes committed by Risdon," the statement said.

Anyone who believes they are an additional victim or who knows more is asked to contact GPD at (818) 548-3106.