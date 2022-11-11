Police searching for man who took video up woman's skirt in Santa Ana

Orange County authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a man who was caught on camera taking video up a woman's skirt in Santa Ana.

The incident reportedly occurred back on Aug. 16, when a woman was shopping at a Hobby Lobby and felt someone touch the bottom of her right leg. When she turned, she saw a man recording up her skirt with his cell phone.

"The victim feels the suspect touch her leg, it's at that point she looks down and sees a phone in his hand," said Santa Ana PD Sergeant Maria Lopez. "

According to Santa Ana police, the woman yelled and the suspect bolted out of the store. She chased him and saw him fleeing in a gray Honda Civic.

Santa Ana Police Department

Surveillance footage from the arts and craft supply store, located on S. Bristol Street near South Coast Plaza, shows the man entering the store wearing a Santa Ana College t-shirt, tan shorts and gray or green colored Crocs. He also has glasses.

After news of the incident went public, several shoppers noted how uncomfortable the incident makes them feel.

"I'll keep my eyes peeled and wear pants here. That's disgusting," said shopper Patti Brienza.

"What would I do? I used to be a deputy sheriff, I'd choke him out," said Mary Daniels Johnson, another shopper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Ana Police Department.