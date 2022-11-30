Police searching for man who sexually assaulted woman hiking in Encino

Police are searching for a man who reportedly assaulted a woman who was hiking on a trail in Encino last week.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred on Nov. 21 at a hiking trail near the 1700 block of Mulholland Drive.

The victim was walking along the trail at around noon when she was assaulted from behind. She told police that the suspect forced her to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her.

Police believe that the suspect is a man in his 30s who has a two-inch scar on his right forearm.

No additional suspect information was immediately available.

As they investigate the incident, police remind people to hike in pairs, carry a cell phone and always be aware of surroundings.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at 36817@lapd.online or by phone at (818) 374-7717.