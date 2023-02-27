Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck, killed pedestrian on Venice Boulevard

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian near Culver City early Sunday morning.

According to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department, the pedestrian was struck by the unknown vehicle at around 1:15 p.m. on Venice Boulevard, just east of Robertson Boulevard near Culver City.

The pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. There was no information on his identity readily available.

Investigators had no information on the suspected driver or their vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact LAPD's West Traffic Division at (213) 473-0234.