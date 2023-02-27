Watch CBS News
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck, killed pedestrian on Venice Boulevard

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian near Culver City early Sunday morning. 

According to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department, the pedestrian was struck by the unknown vehicle at around 1:15 p.m. on Venice Boulevard, just east of Robertson Boulevard near Culver City. 

The pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. There was no information on his identity readily available. 

Investigators had no information on the suspected driver or their vehicle. 

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact LAPD's West Traffic Division at (213) 473-0234.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 7:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

