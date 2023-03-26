Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck, killed pedestrian in South Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are seeking help in locating the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in South Los Angeles on Thursday before fleeing from the area. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the collision occurred just before 9 p.m. near Century Boulevard and Hoover Street. 

Investigators believe that the man was in the roadway when he was hit by the vehicle traveling eastbound on Century Blvd. 

"There is no suspect information at this time and the vehicle is described as a dark-colored pickup truck," LAPD said in a statement. 

The victim's identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident was asked to contact investigators at (323) 421-2500.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 5:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.