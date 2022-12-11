Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 29-year-old man in Arleta

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Alissa Carlson's Saturday morning weather forecast (Dec. 10)
Alissa Carlson's Saturday morning weather forecast (Dec. 10) 03:25

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Arleta on Wednesday. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the victim, who has been identified as 29-year-old Arleta resident Richard Mendez, was crossing Terra Bella Street at around 10:20 p.m. when he was struck by a driver behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan. 

Mendez died at the scene.

Officers said that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the collision. 

A standing reward of up to $50,000 is offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at (818) 644-8032 or (818) 644-8028.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 7:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.