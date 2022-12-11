Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 29-year-old man in Arleta

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Arleta on Wednesday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the victim, who has been identified as 29-year-old Arleta resident Richard Mendez, was crossing Terra Bella Street at around 10:20 p.m. when he was struck by a driver behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan.

Mendez died at the scene.

Officers said that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the collision.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 is offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at (818) 644-8032 or (818) 644-8028.