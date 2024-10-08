Police searching for hit-and-run driver that left 62-year-old woman dead in South LA

Police searching for hit-and-run driver that left 62-year-old woman dead in South Los Angeles

Investigators are searching for the hit-and-run driver who left a 62-year-old woman dead in the street in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Monday.

It happened at around 8:50 p.m. on Imperial Highway, just west of Parmelee Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The victim was walking southbound across Imperial Highway ... outside of a crosswalk, when she was struck by a two-toned silver or white sedan traveling eastbound on Imperial Highway," LAPD's statement said. "The driver of the sedan failed to stop and render aid as required by law and continued driving."

On Monday, the victim was identified as 62-year-old Los Angeles woman Denise Barkus.

As with all deadly hit-and-run collisions in Los Angeles, a standing reward of $50,000 has been offered by city officials for information that helps solve the case.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LAPD at (323) 421-2500.