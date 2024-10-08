Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for hit-and-run driver that left 62-year-old woman dead in South LA

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police searching for hit-and-run driver that left 62-year-old woman dead in South Los Angeles
Police searching for hit-and-run driver that left 62-year-old woman dead in South Los Angeles 00:31

Investigators are searching for the hit-and-run driver who left a 62-year-old woman dead in the street in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Monday. 

It happened at around 8:50 p.m. on Imperial Highway, just west of Parmelee Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

"The victim was walking southbound across Imperial Highway ... outside of a crosswalk, when she was struck by a two-toned silver or white sedan traveling eastbound on Imperial Highway," LAPD's statement said. "The driver of the sedan failed to stop and render aid as required by law and continued driving."

On Monday, the victim was identified as 62-year-old Los Angeles woman Denise Barkus. 

As with all deadly hit-and-run collisions in Los Angeles, a standing reward of $50,000 has been offered by city officials for information that helps solve the case. 

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LAPD at (323) 421-2500.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.