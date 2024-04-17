Police searching for hit-and-run driver that killed 77-year-old man in Boyle Heights

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Boyle Heights late Tuesday night.

It happened a little after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and Plaza del Sol, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a car driving southbound on Mission Road hit the victim, a 77-year-old man, and failed to stop and offer help.

The man, identified as Jose Dorado, died at the scene, police said.

There was no information available on a suspect or vehicle involved in the fatal collision.

Anyone with further details was asked to contact LAPD at (877) 527-3247.