Police searching for hit-and-run driver that killed 77-year-old man in Boyle Heights

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Boyle Heights late Tuesday night. 

It happened a little after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and Plaza del Sol, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers. 

Upon arrival, officers learned that a car driving southbound on Mission Road hit the victim, a 77-year-old man, and failed to stop and offer help. 

The man, identified as Jose Dorado, died at the scene, police said. 

There was no information available on a suspect or vehicle involved in the fatal collision. 

Anyone with further details was asked to contact LAPD at (877) 527-3247.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 9:23 PM PDT

