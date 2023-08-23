Watch CBS News
Police searching for group who committed flash mob burglary at Macy's store in Arcadia

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for a group of at least five suspects who were seen ransacking a Macy's store in Arcadia on Tuesday. 

According to a statement from Arcadia Police Department, officers were dispatched to The Shops at Santa Anita mall, located in the 400 block of S. Baldwin Avenue, just after 1:10 p.m. after learning that multiple suspects were stealing from the department store. 

Investigators believe that at least five suspects entered the store and made off with multiple boxed sets of perfume before running from the area. They reportedly fled in a black, four-door sedan. 

Video from inside the store shows the suspects, all of whom had their faces and heads covered, placing the stolen goods into bags. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at (626) 574-5151.

