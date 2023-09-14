Police searching for escaped inmate in Long Beach

Authorities look for escaped inmate in Long Beach

Police are looking for a convicted felon who walked out of the Male Community Re-entry Program in Long Beach Wednesday night.

The California Department of Corrections said the inmate tried tampering with his ankle monitor before walking out a an exit door that set of an alarm around 9:30 p.m.

Dajuan King, age 26, is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. King was serving a 10 year sentence for robbery.

If you have any information about King or know of his whereabouts, please contact the police.