Police searching for escaped inmate in Long Beach
Police are looking for a convicted felon who walked out of the Male Community Re-entry Program in Long Beach Wednesday night.
The California Department of Corrections said the inmate tried tampering with his ankle monitor before walking out a an exit door that set of an alarm around 9:30 p.m.
Dajuan King, age 26, is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. King was serving a 10 year sentence for robbery.
If you have any information about King or know of his whereabouts, please contact the police.
