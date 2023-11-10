Police searching for driver who fatally struck bicyclist in Van Nuys

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a bicyclist in Van Nuys in late-October.

The crash happened at around 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 30, when the driver of a gray Toyota sedan traveling southbound on Van Nuys Boulevard struck the unidentified bicyclist, who was crossing the street south of Delano Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

After the crash, the bicyclist became trapped under the car and was dragged underneath for a while, finally becoming dislodged south of Burbank Boulevard.

Police say that the driver never made an attempt to stop, fleeing from the area southbound on Van Nuys Boulevard towards Hatteras Street.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics declared the victim dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been revealed.

On Friday, investigators released video of the involved car driving in the area. The video can be seen on LAPD's YouTube channel.

Anyone who has information on the incident is urged to contact investigators at (818) 644-8028.