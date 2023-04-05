Police searching for carjacking and shooting suspects that crashed in Venice

Police are searching for three suspects connected to a carjacking and shooting in Santa Monica.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident started in a parking lot near Bicknell and Ocean Avenue. Police said that two of the three suspects shot at the victim, hitting her car. She then drove to the Santa Monica Police Department to report it.

The three suspects drove away from the scene and ended up in the Venice area, where they crashed at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Main Street.

LAPD is currently searching for the suspects. The victim will be OK, according to authorities.