Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Police searching for 81-year-old woman missing from Koreatown area

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 9 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 9 AM Edition) 01:57

Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to help locate an 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease who was last seen in the Koreatown area.

 According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Isabel Basulto was last seen on Aug. 4 at about 9 p.m. near the 300 block of South Catalina Street.

Officers said she does not operate a vehicle and was last seen on foot.  

Basulto is described as a Hispanic woman who is 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call the LAPD Olympic Station at 213-382-9102, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 1:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.