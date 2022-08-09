Police searching for 81-year-old woman missing from Koreatown area

Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to help locate an 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease who was last seen in the Koreatown area.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Isabel Basulto was last seen on Aug. 4 at about 9 p.m. near the 300 block of South Catalina Street.

Officers said she does not operate a vehicle and was last seen on foot.

Basulto is described as a Hispanic woman who is 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call the LAPD Olympic Station at 213-382-9102, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.