Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search Simi Valley High School as campus on lockdown

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

Simi Valley High School went on lockdown and students were escorted out of buildings following a threat Wednesday morning.

In a notice to families, school officials said the lockdown was due to a "received threat" and all staff and students were safe. SkyCAL was overhead as police dogs sniffed around buildings and officers led students onto the football field bleachers just after 9 a.m.

Roads around the campus were closed as several patrol vehicles and officers remained at the campus for at least another hour. 

simi-threat-2.png
Students are escorted out of Simi Valley High School as the campus goes on lockdown.

In a message to the campus community, Simi Valley United School District officials said the high school's stadium was being used as an evacuation point.

"The Simi Valley Police Department is evacuating students and staff building by building and sending them to the stadium," the message read. "Once each building is cleared, the K9 units will search each building."

Officials said parents should not come to the campus and everyone should stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 11:12 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.