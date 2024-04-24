Police search Simi Valley High School as campus on lockdown

Simi Valley High School went on lockdown and students were escorted out of buildings following a threat Wednesday morning.

In a notice to families, school officials said the lockdown was due to a "received threat" and all staff and students were safe. SkyCAL was overhead as police dogs sniffed around buildings and officers led students onto the football field bleachers just after 9 a.m.

Roads around the campus were closed as several patrol vehicles and officers remained at the campus for at least another hour.

Students are escorted out of Simi Valley High School as the campus goes on lockdown.

In a message to the campus community, Simi Valley United School District officials said the high school's stadium was being used as an evacuation point.

"The Simi Valley Police Department is evacuating students and staff building by building and sending them to the stadium," the message read. "Once each building is cleared, the K9 units will search each building."

Officials said parents should not come to the campus and everyone should stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.