Police search for sexual battery suspect following attack near UC Irvine

Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a woman near UC Irvine.

The alleged attack happened last weekend on June 10, in the area around the streets of Scholarship and Graduate, according to the Irvine Police Department.

In a video released by officers, the suspect runs up to the woman and grabs her from behind, groping her in the process.

A photo of the suspect. Irvine Police Department

He then takes off, jumps into a white Nissan Sentra — that was parked down the road — and drives away from the scene.

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-10 man with reddish/brown hair. He weighs about 160 pounds and is believed to be in his early 20s. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve shirt with black shorts and black flip-flops.