Police search for sexual battery suspect following attack near UC Irvine

By Matthew Rodriguez

The alleged attack happened last weekend on June 10, in the area around the streets of Scholarship and Graduate, according to the Irvine Police Department.

In a video released by officers, the suspect runs up to the woman and grabs her from behind, groping her in the process. 

A photo of the suspect. Irvine Police Department

He then takes off, jumps into a white Nissan Sentra — that was parked down the road — and drives away from the scene. 

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-10 man with reddish/brown hair. He weighs about 160 pounds and is believed to be in his early 20s. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve shirt with black shorts and black flip-flops.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 11:17 PM

