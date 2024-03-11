Watch CBS News
Local News

Police say violent crash that left car wedged under big rig was being driven by catalytic converter thieves

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Car wedged under semi after crash was being driven by catalytic converter thieves, police say
Car wedged under semi after crash was being driven by catalytic converter thieves, police say 01:12

A violent crash that left a stolen Dodge Charger wedged underneath a semi truck in Westlake last week was reportedly being driven by a group of catalytic converter thieves, according to police. 

The incident initially happened back on Friday, March 8 at around 4 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers with the Rampart Division spotted the car. 

However, police say that they "didn't even have a chance to try and make a traffic stop" before the suspects fled from the scene, speeding through an intersection before slamming into the big rig on Wilshire Boulevard, according to a post from LAPD Rampart's Instagram. 

All four of the occupants had to be extricated from the car by firefighters before they were taken to nearby hospitals. At the latest, three of the suspects, including the driver, were said to be in extremely critical condition.

Police say the group now faces felony charges, including grand theft. 

Investigators searched the car and located multiple catalytic converters, a handgun and "other evidence," the Instagram post said. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 1:05 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.