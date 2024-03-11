Police say violent crash that left car wedged under big rig was being driven by catalytic converter thieves

Car wedged under semi after crash was being driven by catalytic converter thieves, police say

Car wedged under semi after crash was being driven by catalytic converter thieves, police say

Car wedged under semi after crash was being driven by catalytic converter thieves, police say

A violent crash that left a stolen Dodge Charger wedged underneath a semi truck in Westlake last week was reportedly being driven by a group of catalytic converter thieves, according to police.

The incident initially happened back on Friday, March 8 at around 4 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers with the Rampart Division spotted the car.

However, police say that they "didn't even have a chance to try and make a traffic stop" before the suspects fled from the scene, speeding through an intersection before slamming into the big rig on Wilshire Boulevard, according to a post from LAPD Rampart's Instagram.

All four of the occupants had to be extricated from the car by firefighters before they were taken to nearby hospitals. At the latest, three of the suspects, including the driver, were said to be in extremely critical condition.

Police say the group now faces felony charges, including grand theft.

Investigators searched the car and located multiple catalytic converters, a handgun and "other evidence," the Instagram post said.