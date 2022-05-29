Watch CBS News
Police respond to possible drive-by shooting in Marina Del Rey area

By CBSLA Staff

Police respond to possible drive-by shooting in Marina Del Rey area
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a possible drive-by shooting outside a restaurant in the Marina Del Rey area Saturday night. 

The incident occurred at around 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Washington and Lincoln Boulevards. 

At least one person was injured, though their condition was unknown. 

No other information was immediately available. 

First published on May 28, 2022 / 11:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

