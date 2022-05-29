Police respond to possible drive-by shooting in Marina Del Rey area

Police respond to possible drive-by shooting in Marina Del Rey area

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a possible drive-by shooting outside a restaurant in the Marina Del Rey area Saturday night.

The incident occurred at around 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Washington and Lincoln Boulevards.

At least one person was injured, though their condition was unknown.

No other information was immediately available.