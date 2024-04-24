Police respond to BB gun vandalism at Canyon Country elementary school
A Canyon Country elementary school was on lockdown Wednesday morning after reports came in of a man shooting a BB gun at the campus.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sherriff's Station received reports of a man shooting BB guns, with campus windows shattered. Mint Canyon Elementary went on lockdown around 10 a.m.
As SKYCal flew overhead, deputies could be seen investigating a residential area adjacent to the school, searching for a man said to be the shooter.
This is a developing story.