Police respond to BB gun vandalism at Canyon Country elementary school

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Canyon Country elementary school on lockdown as deputies investigate reports of man shooting pellet
A Canyon Country elementary school was on lockdown Wednesday morning after reports came in of a man shooting a BB gun at the campus. 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sherriff's Station received reports of a man shooting BB guns, with campus windows shattered. Mint Canyon Elementary went on lockdown around 10 a.m. 

As SKYCal flew overhead, deputies could be seen investigating a residential area adjacent to the school, searching for a man said to be the shooter. 

This is a developing story.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 11:13 AM PDT

