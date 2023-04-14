Police respond to Alhambra High School for a 'safety concern'

Police investigated an Alhambra high school Friday morning after reports of a ":safety concern" were made.

All students and staff at Mark Keppal High School were evacuated to outdoor areas, as of 11:30 a.m.

School district officials at the time reported there was not an immediate danger.

Just before noon, Alhambra police completed their investigation and called it safe, lifting the lockdown.

No further details are available.

UPDATE: 10:40 am

MKHS Evacuation Continues EVERYONE SAFE

Mark Keppel students + staff remain evacuated outside buildings while safety matter being investigated. @AlhambraPolice assisting.

Mark Keppel students + staff remain evacuated outside buildings while safety matter being investigated. @AlhambraPolice assisting.

Watch AUSD social media for updates. DO NOT call or come to the school.