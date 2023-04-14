Watch CBS News
Police respond to Alhambra High School for a 'safety concern'

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Police investigated an Alhambra high school Friday morning after reports of a ":safety concern" were made. 

All students and staff at Mark Keppal High School were evacuated to outdoor areas, as of 11:30 a.m.

School district officials at the time reported there was not an immediate danger. 

Just before noon, Alhambra police completed their investigation and called it safe, lifting the lockdown.

No further details are available. 

First published on April 14, 2023 / 11:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

