Police: Registered sex offender drew map, took notes on San Bernardino homes where females lived

Police say a registered sex offender and parolee arrested for allegedly prowling a San Bernardino neighborhood drew up a map and took notes on the homes where females lived, according to police.

(credit: San Bernardino Police Department)

Alvon M. Terry, 53, was arrested Aug. 31 by San Bernardino police after several concerned citizens reported seeing him looking into homes and vehicles, and even trying to open the windows of one home, officials said.

Terry, who is currently on parole and is a registered sex offender with a prior conviction for annoying or molesting a child under 18, is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance Friday. His arrest opened up a flood of feedback from neighborhood residents, according to police.

One resident found a map police say was drawn up by Terry, showing a detailed description of the cul-de-sac, addresses, vehicle descriptions, and notes describing the homes occupied by females. The map allegedly had physical descriptions of the females, including one adult and one juvenile singled out in a disturbing and graphic sexual manner.

"Terry specifically cited a residence where a young girl resided, making notes of this location with crude, sexually explicit details about the girl," a statement from police said. "Investigators learned that this was the residence where neighbors had reported Terry trying to open the windows."

Neighbors told investigators that Terry had visited the small residential street repeatedly and spent a considerable amount of time watching the movements of the neighborhood's families — movements also noted in the hand-drawn map.

"Terry was so brazen that he conducted this disturbing behavior all while being monitored via an electronic monitoring device, police said.

"Additionally, Terry's statements during his interview with detectives showed there was intent to commit crimes of a sexual nature."

Terry is in custody on a parole violation, but new charges are pending against him, police said. Anyone who has had similar encounters with him can contact the San Bernardino Police Department Investigations Division at (909) 384-5615 or email case agent Detective Edgar Chavez at chavez_ed@sbcity.org.