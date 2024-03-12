Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

1 man inside stolen Audi that led CHP on Downey pursuit is in police custody

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

The California Highway Patrol pursued a stolen silver Audi with two men inside Tuesday morning mostly along the 605 Freeway with one man ultimately taken into custody after pulling into a parking structure in Downey.

CHP followed by air only, as the driver of the newer model Audi raced at high speeds and was even squeezing by traffic on the right shoulder of the freeway, aggressively changing lanes. 

The chase was originally picked up by authorities on the Westbound 60 Freeway at Grand Avenue in Diamond Bar and transitioned to the 605 Freeway, then onto surface streets in Downey where Downey police responded. 

The Audi pulled into a parking structure in Downey, where police surrounded the building .

One man was taken into police custody around 10:30 a.m. 

It is not known at this time if the other person in the car was taken into custody. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 10:22 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

