1 man inside stolen Audi that led CHP on Downey pursuit is in police custody

The California Highway Patrol pursued a stolen silver Audi with two men inside Tuesday morning mostly along the 605 Freeway with one man ultimately taken into custody after pulling into a parking structure in Downey.

CHP followed by air only, as the driver of the newer model Audi raced at high speeds and was even squeezing by traffic on the right shoulder of the freeway, aggressively changing lanes.

The chase was originally picked up by authorities on the Westbound 60 Freeway at Grand Avenue in Diamond Bar and transitioned to the 605 Freeway, then onto surface streets in Downey where Downey police responded.

The Audi pulled into a parking structure in Downey, where police surrounded the building .

One man was taken into police custody around 10:30 a.m.

It is not known at this time if the other person in the car was taken into custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.