Watch CBS News
Local News

Police pursue stolen truck with trailer in Canoga Park

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Around 7:20 a.m. police are following a stolen truck with a trailer -- concrete pumper -- in Northridge at Tampa Avenue and Roscoe Boulvard.

The truck was involved in a hit-and-run before being pursued as well. 

Los Angeles Police are following the truck, driving at slow speeds, stopping at lights.

The driver of the  Atomic Concrete Pump truck rammed a car in traffic at Sherman Way and Tampa Avenue to get through stopped traffic and was involved in another fender bender as he made his way along the roadway.

stolen-truck.jpg
KCAL News

It appears that vehicles on the roadway were intervening with the driver of the truck, in attempts to slow the pursuit. 

Around 7:42 a.m., the driver of the truck reduced speeds at Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Barrett Road.

Officers made attempts to lay spike strips along Topanga Canyon Boulevard, but the truck eluded the strips.

The driver of the truck made several U-turns, including at Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Wyandotte Street. 

Police said a PIT manuever will not be conducted because of the size and weight of the truck.

Around 7:52 a.m., the driver turned around on Topanga Canyon Boulevard at Lanark Street, into a parking lot, and took back to driving on Topanga Canyon Boulevard. 

The driver was seen grabbing a yellow can in his truck, and holding it to his mouth, then continuing to drive on in an agitated state. 

The truck continues on Canoga Avenue near Cohasset Street around 7:58 a.m. at slower speeds.

Police reported around 8 a.m. they will move from pursuit mode to monitoring. Scott Reitz, ex-LAPD officer said this switch in operations is meant to decrease the anxiety of the driver to encourage a stop. 

"This guy literally has no idea what he's doing," said Reitz, commenting on the pursuit.

pursuit-crash.jpg
KCAL News
stopping-at-signals.jpg
The driver slows and stops at lights, following most traffic laws. KCAL News
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 7:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.