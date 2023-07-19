Police pursue stolen truck with trailer in Canoga Park

Around 7:20 a.m. police are following a stolen truck with a trailer -- concrete pumper -- in Northridge at Tampa Avenue and Roscoe Boulvard.

The truck was involved in a hit-and-run before being pursued as well.

Los Angeles Police are following the truck, driving at slow speeds, stopping at lights.

The driver of the Atomic Concrete Pump truck rammed a car in traffic at Sherman Way and Tampa Avenue to get through stopped traffic and was involved in another fender bender as he made his way along the roadway.

It appears that vehicles on the roadway were intervening with the driver of the truck, in attempts to slow the pursuit.

Around 7:42 a.m., the driver of the truck reduced speeds at Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Barrett Road.

Officers made attempts to lay spike strips along Topanga Canyon Boulevard, but the truck eluded the strips.

The driver of the truck made several U-turns, including at Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Wyandotte Street.

Police said a PIT manuever will not be conducted because of the size and weight of the truck.

Around 7:52 a.m., the driver turned around on Topanga Canyon Boulevard at Lanark Street, into a parking lot, and took back to driving on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

The driver was seen grabbing a yellow can in his truck, and holding it to his mouth, then continuing to drive on in an agitated state.

The truck continues on Canoga Avenue near Cohasset Street around 7:58 a.m. at slower speeds.

Police reported around 8 a.m. they will move from pursuit mode to monitoring. Scott Reitz, ex-LAPD officer said this switch in operations is meant to decrease the anxiety of the driver to encourage a stop.

"This guy literally has no idea what he's doing," said Reitz, commenting on the pursuit.

The driver slows and stops at lights, following most traffic laws.