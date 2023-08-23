Police pursue Rolls-Royce through Downtown Los Angeles

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of a Rolls-Royce Phantom that is reportedly stolen on Downtown Los Angeles surface streets.

The chase started around 11:15 a.m. along the 110 Freeway, where the driver exited at Stadium Way, near Dodger Stadium. Only a CHP helicopter was following the car, moving to surveillance mode rather than pursuit, due to dangers associated with surface streets and high speeds.

The vehicle is driving recklessly. Around 11:45 a.m., the vehicle was at 6th Street and Spring Street.

Around 11:53 a.m., the Rolls-Royce was 9th Street and Hill Street, SKYCal lost sight of the vehicle in the downtown area.

Phantom's can reach top speeds of 155 mph.

Just after noon, the car was said to be in a building at 4th Street and Spring Street, and police are investigating.