Police officers save young boy from choking on piece of candy

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

El Monte police officers used a newly purchased lifesaving device to rescue an 8-year-old boy from choking to death.

In April, the El Monte Police Department bought 200 LifeVacs, a portable airway-clearing device, and this incident marked the first time any officer used it. 

It happened on June 3, when 8-year-old Ethan Cante started choking on a piece of candy. Officer Raul Vega was the first officer on the scene and found Cante unconscious. Soon after, Officer Dennis Chiu arrived and handed his partner a LifeVac to clear the boy's airway, saving his life right as paramedics arrived. 

"Luckily, with my partners and the training that we had, we were able to get [the candy] out," Vega said. "Our police department supplied 200 of these to our patrol officers and to city employees, and this is a lifesaver. For $60 to $70, this is going to save someone's life."    

The LifeVac works like a plunger, using suction to dislodge materials from the patient's airways. 

"I am proud of our officers who were able to utilize the device and save the life of a child in a matter of seconds," El Monte Police Chief Jake Fisher said. "By equipping our officers with LifeVac we are taking a crucial step in improving our emergency response capabilities."

El Monte and the El Monte Police Department will present Vega, Chiu and another officer, Corporal Carlos Tello, with a Life Saving Award for their work to save Cante. 

Dispatchers Veronica Chacon and Sandra Gonzalez will also be recognized for their work during the incident. 

